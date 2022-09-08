Samsung makes fun of Apple fans in new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad

In a new ad, the South Korean girl shows an Apple user’s growing obsession after she came into contact with Samsung’s latest foldable.

Last week, promoted the S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in an advertisement considered aggressive where it ridiculed and the launch of the iPhone 14 just days before the presentation event, claiming that the Cupertino giant was not innovating.

In the commercial, an iPhone user becomes obsessed with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 after seeing it in person for the first time and hearing its qualities.

Since then, she begins to observe the folding movement of various everyday things, such as a book, chair on the bus, yoga pose, until she starts having a nightmare where she is folded and tries to do the same movement on her iPhone, but gives up. and decides to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Watch:

The commercial is inspired by the series “Black Mirror” and has an air of a Saturday Night Live skit, playing with the fact that she always switches to the same cell phone as her favorite brand, but is consumed by her discovery gradually, until she gives in and gives up. , exchanging your iPhone for the new foldable from Samsung.

Despite being comical, the commercial could annoy some Apple users and incite animosity towards Samsung, in addition to the South Korean also choosing the ideal moment: right after the announcement of the new iPhone 14 line.