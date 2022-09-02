Samsung makes fun of Apple and iPhone 14 in new ad

samsung’s new advertising is aimed at its biggest rival: apple. She criticizes the lack of innovation of the Cupertino giant’s cell phones, just before the event that will bring its new generation of flagships.
The South Korean ad uses a popular expression asking the user to prepare for Apple’s next release, but brings the main qualities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4, putting them ahead of the Cupertino giant’s launches.
The 30-second video makes fun of iphone owners, saying they are missing out on all the great innovations on the market by not choosing a Samsung phone, which would have better specs.
In one of the moments in the video, he says that heads will turn towards iPhone owners, but not towards him because the highest resolution camera phone on the market will be in someone else’s pocket, showing the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
It is also mentioned that the Samsung flagship takes the best pictures of the Moon and that all the likes on social networks will be for the pictures taken for it, not for the iPhone.
When talking about innovation, the advertisement also shows the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and ends the video pinning the new iPhone saying that all these innovations will not reach Apple devices anytime soon because they already exist and are in the South Korean devices.
Apple will launch its new flagship iPhone 14 lineup on the september 7th. According to leaks, the Pro variants will feature the new A16 Bionic processor, while the other versions will come equipped with the A15 Bionic, the same as the iPhone 13 family.