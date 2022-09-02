Samsung makes fun of Apple and iPhone 14 in new ad

’s new advertising is aimed at its biggest rival: . She criticizes the lack of innovation of the Cupertino giant’s cell phones, just before the event that will bring its new generation of flagships. The South Korean ad uses a popular expression asking the user to prepare for Apple’s next release, but brings the main qualities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4, putting them ahead of the Cupertino giant’s launches.

The 30-second video fun of owners, saying they are missing out on all the great innovations on the market by not choosing a Samsung phone, which would have better specs.

- Advertisement - In one of the moments in the video, he says that heads will turn towards iPhone owners, but not towards him because the highest resolution camera phone on the market will be in someone else’s pocket, showing the Galaxy S22 Ultra.