Samsung maintains its commitment to laptops, this will be the Galaxy Book 2 Go

Although the market share it has samsung in the segment of laptops is not exactly the largest possible, the Asian company is determined to turn the tables. Last year two models were launched that were striking because, among other things, they combined the use of processors of Qualcomm together with the system Windows 11. Well, the substitute for one of them already shows signs of life.

We are talking about the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go. This is a model that has gone through some certification entities and, thus, many of the characteristics that it will have have been known. One of the things that have become quite clear is that the SoC used will be a snapdragon, but it is expected that it will be much more powerful than the 7c Gen 2 that the previous generation used and that did not set aside all the power necessary to compete with equipment such as Apple’s MacBooks. The normal thing is to bet on the 7c Gen 3which is expected to seamlessly double its performance.

Improved connectivity in the Samsung laptop

This is where it is certain that there will be important advances in this gadget, since the device has already shown its cards in the entities that regulate this type of option. Without going any further, it is certain that the equipment will have WiFi 6E, which means a much higher speed when accessing the Internet (and stability will also be optimized). On the other hand, it will have Bluetooth 5.2 and, apparently, it will not lack a variant with access to 5G and the use of Qualcomm FastConnect 6700. So the improvement is very clear.

Bluetooth SIG

Where it does not seem that there will be an improvement in dimensions and resolution, it is on the screen, which will remain in 14 inches with full HD resolution. Of course, no TFT panel and the jump to IPS will be made (some sources speak of AMOLED, which would be an important evolutionary leap). The fact is that what is taken for granted is that the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go will have Gorilla Glass protection and, in addition, an improved brightness that could reach 500 nits. A lot for the laptop market, it must be said.

A launch that is closer than expected

Once this device has been seen with the nomenclature NP340XNA (the variant with 5G is the NP345XNA), everything indicates that this device will be a reality in the first quarter of 2023 and therefore it could be one of the travel companions of the Samsung Galaxy S23. What it does make clear is that, at least for the moment, the Korean firm’s commitment to laptops is maintained and, hopefully, globally – in order to get the equipment we are talking about in Spain. It aims to be a good computer to work or study in mobility conditions.

