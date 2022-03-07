Samsung made a mistake in the encryption of the Galaxy S8, S9, S10, S20, and S21

One of the points that Samsung highlights with each new smartphone is the Know security platform included in its smartphones.

Samsung manufactures each Knox device “From the hardware chip to isolate, encrypt, and secure your data—including sensitive files, credit card transactions, passwords, and health data—so you can protect everything that matters to you.”

However, a recent article of security researchers at Tel-Aviv University suggests that Samsung’s security platform might not be as secure as it claims. In fact, Samsung could have shipped as many as 100 million phones with insufficient protection.

as reported The Register, Android phones are built on a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) that isolates security functionality from normal apps. Additionally, TEEs operate on TrustZone (TZOS), a dedicated operating system away from Android. Samsung, like other manufacturers, implements the cryptographic functions of TZOS.

In the paper, the researchers explain that Samsung did not properly implement a trusted application that stores cryptographic keys in TZOS.

Samsung uses the Keymaster TA to handle cryptographic operations, which communicates with the Android Keystore hardware abstraction layer (HAL). Keymaster TA stores the cryptographic keys encrypted with AES-GCM.

In theory, these keys should only be readable within the TEE. However, the researchers reverse-engineered the Keymaster TA and demonstrated that they could access the keys using an initialization vector (IV) reuse attack.

All Samsung Galaxy S flagships, from the Galaxy S8 onwards, are affectedincluding last year’s Galaxy S21 series.

The researchers add that Samsung’s weak encryption allowed them to bypass importing secure keys from Google and FIDO2-WebAuthn. Definitely, this allowed them to authenticate to a website protected by the StrongKey Android app.

Apparently, Samsung has already fixed the bug with security patches, since the company was informed of these problems in May 2021.



