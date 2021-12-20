Samsung lists the Galaxy S21 FE on its Irish website for € 769

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will debut in 2022 and, although almost everything about this smartphone has already been leaked, now the company itself has provided us with first-hand information.

As reported Softpedia, Samsung has accidentally listed the Galaxy S21 FE on its irish webshop, pointing out priced at € 769 for the base 128GB model.

This price is similar to the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020, which cost € 659 (4G) or € 759 (5G). Although there is no guarantee that this leaked price is accurate, it does match previous leaks.

Samsung has accidentally listed the S21 FE on olive color, confirming one of the many color combinations leaked earlier this year. There’s a good chance the other colors are lavender and navy.

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a version with Exynos 2100 and another with Snapdragon 888. It looks like it will have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will have a 6.4 ″ 120 Hz AMOLED FHD + display protected by Gorilla Glass with a hole-punched camera in the center and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

At the rear, we will find a triple camera set at the rear. The main camera will have a 64MP sensor, and there will also be an ultra-wide-angle and a depth camera. The front camera appears to be 32MP.

As for the battery, it is said to have a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W charge. Lastly, CoinBRS says that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch with Android 11 (not Android 12).