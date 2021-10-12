Samsung: list of cell phones that have 5G

The 5G technology one of the brands that has entered to compete creating devices with this new type of band has come to stay is Samsung who has not only decided to launch devices in 2021 to improve communication, but had already been preparing them for a couple of years.

How do you know the 5G It not only allows you to navigate much faster, but also helps people to communicate in real time without the signal dropping, it can also improve clinical care online, it is even expected that it also serves to do more precise remote work.

Not just new models or folding cell phones Samsung they arrive with 5G, but also some terminals that had already been presented with this technology, but that can now make use of the new band.

LIST OF SAMSUNG CELL PHONES WITH 5G

As you know, 5G cell phones have already started to be launched and not only brands like Xiaomi, Apple, have taken technology to the next level, but also Samsung he did not want to be left behind. These are all the models:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galazy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Remember that if you buy one of these Samsung cell phones, the model may vary depending on the market where you find it and it is not compatible with 5G.