Samsung limits the performance of many Android apps on Galaxy smartphones?

Samsung as OnePlus involved in the well-known case of voluntary throttling: this is the scenario outlined by the reports that are circulating online in these hours. The hypothesis put forward is that the South Korean manufacturer voluntarily limit the performance of certain running apps on its Galaxy smartphones using the app named Game Optimizing Service (GOS) – is also found pre-installed in the Galaxy S22 range.

NOTE: HDblog wanted to personally verify the presence of the Game Optimizing Service app before reporting the news, discovering interesting details. The app is not listed in the list of installed apps, although it is actually there. To bring it to light on our Galaxy S22 Ultra we downloaded an updated apk of Game Optimizing Service and during the installation the message appeared asking us if we wanted update the app, confirming that it was already pre-installed. After completing the update, the app revealed itself in the app list. We can confirm that it is neither deactivable nor uninstallable. On our Galaxy Z Fold 3 GOS it was always absent in the list of apps but we were able to locate it with Google Files (path Browse> Apps> Installed Apps> scroll to letter G). This second method is even simpler and recommended for those who want to check the presence of the app.

The Game optimizing service on our Galaxy S22 Ultra

As the name suggests, the app officially serves to “optimize” performance with games, but in essence it seems also reduce the performance of apps other than games. How many exactly is not yet clear, but we are talking about numbers that, if confirmed, would be higher than those that characterized the OnePlus case at the time: more than 10,000 apps slowed down for Samsung, against OnePlus’ 300 officially recognized.

The unofficial list of apps involved would include very popular apps like Instagram, Netflix, TikToksome apps of Google and of the same Samsung such as Pay and Secure Folder. On the other hand, the apps with which the hardware must necessarily be pushed to the maximum would not be included in the list such as benchmarks (eg 3DMark or Geekbench).

3D Mark with and without GOS active: deactivating it the performance increases

Quite eloquent evidence emerges online of this approach to hardware management of Galaxy smartphones in relation to the apps to run. A user has documented on YouTube the effects deriving from the renaming of the 3DMark apk: by changing the name of the app, the performance drops significantly, because in this way it enters the list of “optimized” ones (see above). left 3D Mark with the Game Optimizing Service active, right with the same service deactivated.

WHY SLOW DOWN AND WHAT THE NEXT STEPS WILL BE

Samsung has not yet spoken on a case that is likely to mount on the network. We can therefore only put forward hypotheses on the reason that led to using the GOS in this way. The most plausible is that in this way the Company wants limit battery consumption with apps that do not require very high computing power (e.g. managing a social app like TikTok does not need the CPU and GPU to be pushed to the maximum).

After all, this was the official motivation given by OnePlus involved in the similar case. As decided by the Chinese manufacturer at the time, Samsung could also choose to give the user the possibility to activate or not this “optimization” of the apps with a future software update. The point is precisely this: it is not so much the noble goal (preserve the battery) to be in question, as much as the choice made without the user not being aware of it. It awaits Anyway an official intervention by Samsung that – Korean sources report – seems to have already initiated an internal investigation into the case.