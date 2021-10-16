samsung launches to conquer the tsmc throne

Samsung Electronics’ ability to challenge rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is becoming more apparent. Memory chips have been a major cause of the South Korean conglomerate’s Q3 profit surge, but the growth of its small semiconductor contract design and manufacturing divisions deserves more attention. Both deals could be secret weapons against the Taiwanese titan.

Quarterly forecasts released on Friday underscore the Galaxy maker’s dominance in storage circuits. It expects operating profit in the July-September quarter to increase 28% over the same period in 2020, to a three-year high. These results have been contributed by rising prices for DRAM and NAND semiconductors, which probably account for more than half of operating profit.

Within the semiconductor division there is also a chip design unit, which competes with Qualcomm, and a separate contract manufacturing arm. Both businesses represent less than 10% of Samsung’s annual revenue and an even smaller share of operating profit.

You have to watch them, however. The semiconductor shortage has favored chipmakers like TSMC and GlobalFoundries, as makers of smartphones, cars and other products scramble for additional orders. Strong demand has allowed Samsung to raise prices 10-15% for the first time, according to analysts at KB Securities, while the volume increase is driving up profit margins.

In addition, the South Korean foundry has recently won contracts from Google and Tesla, according to local media. This should help Samsung regain ground on TSMC of 465 billion euros, which accounts for more than half of the contract chip manufacturing market. Chip joint development with customers is an advantage; Samsung’s design team is reported to have worked closely with Google to adapt its next-generation mobile processors.

This diversification should pay off. Citi analysts estimate that the operating profit from chip design and contract manufacturing will double to $ 2.2 billion (€ 2.2 billion) next year, more than double the growth rate of the chip. cyclical memory chip business. Instead, the operating benefits of Samsung’s smartphones, display panels and consumer electronics are expected to decline.

The value has plunged more than 10% this year on fears of a turn in chip prices. It is now trading at about 10 times the expected earnings for the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv, well below TSMC’s 22 times. Although Samsung is weighed down by conglomerate discounting and other factors, its fledgling chip businesses should help narrow the gap.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. Opinions are yours. The translation, by Carlos Gómez Abajo, is the responsibility of Five days