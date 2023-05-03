Samsung launches store with exclusive discounts and actions for members of its community

This Tuesday (2), the samsung announced the launch of the Samsung Members Shop platform, a store within the brand’s fan community and an area dedicated to promoting actions with offers and discounts for admirers of the South Korean company. According to Samsung, in addition to receiving first-hand news with exclusive offers, Members have access to content indicating the benefits of purchasing a device from the Samsung ecosystem through the Members Shop store.





​The Samsung Members Shop was conceived from a Community wish. Among the items they would most like to see in the Members Shop are smartphones, tablets, TVs, laptops, wireless headphones and smartwatches. - Advertisement - It is worth remembering that the Samsung Members Community gathers, in one place, the latest news and news from Samsung, as well as usage tips on Galaxy devices, and of course, contests and challenges with coveted prizes.



