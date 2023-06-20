Samsung launches program to exchange old phones for new Galaxy

A samsung announced this Monday (19) the launch of the program “ Vale Mais – Smart Exchange “. This is an action that allows the user to offer their cell phone, tablet or old smartwatch when purchasing a Galaxy product, with values ​​that can reach R$ 5,400. Daniel Couri is senior director of e-commerce at Samsung Brasil and commented on the news:

In our ‘Vale Mais’ campaign, there is an overvaluation of the used device, offering an immediate benefit to customers, making the acquisition of a new device an unprecedented and advantageous experience

In general, the entire procedure can be done online and not only used Samsung models are accepted in this initiative. That is, the user can choose items from different brands to access the benefit. Available items include the Galaxy S23, as well as the foldable Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

To join the program, just enter the official website and see which devices are available for purchase through it. After choosing, the user will see a page with a summary about the product, in addition to the bonus that can be applied in the exchange. Then just continue your purchase as normal.