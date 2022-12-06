Samsung launches Odyssey G6 gamer monitor with 27-inch screen at 240 Hz rate in Brazil

Samsung has just launched the Odyssey G6 gamer monitor in the Europeian market. The model displays on its front a 27-inch screen with QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440), 16:9 aspect ratio, 240 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR600 mode, bringing “spectacular colors with full depth and detail”. As it is a model especially aimed at the gamer audience, the device has a low latency time of just 1 ms, as well as support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, a feature that is also present in other monitors from the South Korean brand and rivals, such as the newly announced LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B.

As an advanced model, the Odyssey G6 provides users with the Smart Hub platform, allowing users to use the Internet search function, install and use various applications, view photos and videos, listen to music stored on external devices and enjoy other available functions. - Advertisement - Alongside this, users can also make use of the Samsung Gaming Hub that instantly supports major cloud gaming services, as well as connecting to favorite consoles and PC. Ahead, the Odyssey G6 also stands out for its wide peripheral vision of 1000R and ergonomic support with both vertical and horizontal use.

On the Samsung website, the new Odyssey G6 monitor can be found costing BRL 5,224.05 in cash with the possibility of paying in up to 24 installments of BRL 229.12 without interest using the Samsung Itaú Card, or 12 installments of BRL 458.25 without interest on other cards — check the shipping cost on the page. Samsung Odyssey G6 — buy your own

