Samsung launches limited collection of next-gen products designed by Juun.J

Samsung’s design team teamed up with stylist Juun.J to launch a special collection for the company’s new devices, including the Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4 foldable range, Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch and a special version of the new Galaxy Buds Pro, all these devices launched in August this year by the South Korean.

According to information, the new customized products are being sold by the company in its sales channels in South Korea and in the manufacturer’s partner retailers. All custom editions are predominantly black with the creator’s signature on the back of all devices.

As stated on the brand’s website, the heaviest foldable, the Z Fold4, costs US$ 1,554 (about R$ 8,160 in the direct conversion) including in the kit a store bag with the stylist’s signature, leather box, S pen and a bag to carry the company’s smart pen.

The special version of the Galaxy Z Flip4, in turn, comes with a suggested price of US$ 1,041, around R$ 5,470, also featuring a black bag and leather box. In addition to smartphones, Samsung also presented the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch5 Juun J. Edition, costing R$1,370 and R$1,499, respectively.

More Chinese manufacturers join the ‘AirDrop’ of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to share files between mobiles

Samsung custom collection. (Image: Reproduction).

Offers on folding
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at Extra for BRL 11,519.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available from Carrefour for BRL 5,259 and on Amazon for BRL 5,899.
(Updated September 24, 2022 at 00:16)

