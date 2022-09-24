Samsung launches limited collection of next-gen products designed by Juun.J

Samsung’s design team teamed up with stylist Juun.J to launch a special for the company’s new devices, including the Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4 foldable range, Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch and a special version of the new Galaxy Buds Pro, all these devices launched in August this year by the South Korean.

According to information, the new customized products are being sold by the company in its sales channels in South Korea and in the manufacturer’s partner retailers. All custom editions are predominantly black with the creator’s signature on the back of all devices.