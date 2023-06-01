Samsung launches Galaxy Book 3 notebook series in Brazil

- Advertisement -

Samsung launched this Wednesday (31) in Europe the Galaxy Book3 series of laptops with the Ultra and 360 models. Both laptops feature an elegant design with reinforced construction and powerful specifications serving different user profiles, offering productivity features, quality streaming and high performance. According to company information, today’s announcement renews the tech product portfolio. On its blog, the manufacturer explains that “Samsung’s new notebooks were created to increase users’ productivity, creativity and mobility”, highlighting the versatility of notebooks equipped with state-of-the-art processors. O AllCellular participated in the launch event this morning at the invitation of Samsung and brings all the information about the technical sheet, availability and price of the Galaxy Book3 line in national territory. Check out! - Advertisement -

Galaxy Book3 Ultra

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra, as its name suggests, brings high-end configurations equipped with a 13th generation Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA RTX Geforce laptop GPU, both delivering exceptional performance both in playing games and running programs that require much from the PC. There is also a variant powered by the 13th generation Intel Core i73 with the NVIDIA RTX4050 Geforce, both of which can be found in versions with 16″ 2X Dynamic AMOLED screens, 16:10 aspect ratio and 3K image resolution (2880 × 1800 pixels), in addition to 120Hz refresh rate and thin bezels. pXcycle, the ‘most powerful’ electric urban mountain bike on the market

It has compact dimensions and light weight of only 1.79 kg. Consumers can find the Galaxy Book3 Ultra with up to 32 GB of RAM (LPDDR5, 6 GHz) with up to 1 TB of internal storage (SSD). - Advertisement -

Galaxy Book3 360

The Galaxy Book3 360, in turn, is a compact and powerful 2-in-1 model. This model is available in two versions that vary the screen size and other components. Among the similarities is the Super AMOLED panel compatible with the SGS Eye Care Display certification, which protects the eyes from blue light. The first, 15.6 inches, features a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor (CPU with 12 cores, 4 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores), Intel Iris Xe Graphics video card and two RAM options: 8 GB or 16 GB, both with LPDDR4x technology and a frequency of 4.27 GHz. The smaller model has a 13.3″ display and features a 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor (10-core CPU, 2 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU. the same as the 15.6″ model, as well as 256 GB internal storage or 512 GB via SSD.

- Advertisement -

This model is compatible with the S Pen, a smart pen that improves the user experience by making clicks more accurate and responsive. The accessory, however, is sold separately.