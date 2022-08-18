Samsung launches Galaxy Book 2 in Brazil with Super AMOLED and 12th generation Intel Core screens

Samsung is announcing this Wednesday (17) the launch of new laptops in Europe. In addition to the most advanced tablets of the new , the South Korean brought the trio of notebooks from the Book 2 line to the national market with advanced specifications that meet the requirements of different usage profiles — from casual to professional. TechSmart accompanied the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 360 presentation event in Europe. All boast state-of-the-art hardware from Intel, including the new Arc A350M graphics card, and Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11. Check out the lineup details below.

Galaxy Book 2 360

brazil-with-Super- .jpeg" width="660">

Starting with one of the most advanced in the line, the Galaxy Book 2 360 is a 2-in-1 model that allows its use as a notebook or tablet. This multiple function is made possible by its 13.3 inch Super AMOLED touch screen with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) distributed in a 16:9 aspect ratio and reduced blue light emission by 70%. The performance of the Galaxy Book 2 360 is on account of 12th generation Core processors of the "U" series, characterized by low-power platforms that improve notebook autonomy thanks to Intel's hybrid architecture. The model can be purchased with the Core i7-1255U or i5-1235U, which clock up to 4.7 GHz.





Galaxy Book 2 360 will arrive in Europe for R$7,899 (Images: Guilherme Souza/TechSmart)

With its recycled plastic construction, the notebook weighs just 1.16 kg and measures 12.9 millimeters in thickness. Still in terms of design, we have a backlit keyboard and versatile connectivity that includes Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-C, Micro SD card slot and headphone port.

In terms of memory, the 2-in-1 has versions of up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage with PCI Express 4.0. Other specs include its front camera with HD resolution (720p), stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint sensor and 59Wh battery with 65W USB-C charging.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro

With its larger 15.6-inch screen, but retaining premium specs like Super AMOLED technology and Full HD resolution, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro serves as a more conventional — and more powerful — alternative. Here, we have 12th generation Core "P" series processors, such that offer 1.7 times more performance than predecessors. The notebook features Intel's Arc A350M graphics card, ensuring better integration with the processor and, as a result, more fluidity in tasks that demand more from the CPU and GPU. This adds 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory with ray tracing support to the notebook. This model comes with a unique option of 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of NVMe SSD.





(Images: Guilherme Souza/TechSmart)

Samsung promises up to 21 hours of battery life with its 68 Wh battery. The “Pro” model of the line inherits some features from the “360” version — such as support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 — but adds extra features such as a Full HD resolution front camera and AKG sound.

Galaxy Book 2

The most "basic" of the line is the Galaxy Book 2. Put it in parentheses, after all, this Laptop is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAMoptimizing its usage for fluid multitasking without background applications losing performance. Other details of this version include a numeric keypad, USB-A 3.2, USB-C, HDMI inputs, Micro SD card slot, and a headphone and microphone port. With 12th generation Intel Core processors and Windows 11, the device combines the latest technologies on the market to bring high performance and portability in a device that is only 15.4 millimeters thick and weighs 1.57 kg.

price and availability

Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro are now available at Fast Shop and official Samsung stores. The first can be purchased in silver or graphite; the second is only available in graphite color. The Galaxy Book 2 is scheduled to hit the Europeian market only in September, so its prices have not yet been revealed. Galaxy Book 2 360 : from BRL 7,899

: from BRL 7,899 Galaxy Book 2 Pro: from BRL 12,999 What do you think of Samsung’s new notebooks? Do you want to buy one of the models? Comment!

