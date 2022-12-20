Samsung launches Galaxy A04 and A04e phones in India with Helio P35 and more

THE samsung launched this Monday (19) the Galaxy A04 and A04e models in India. The two models have more basic specifications and, according to the manufacturer, the focus is on trying to please the target audience of a younger age group. Even so, the differences between them are not very apparent, since they basically share the same technical sheet.

Samsung Galaxy A04

What you have here is quite different from the model announced in August by the South Korean manufacturer. In this sense, the smartphone has a processor Helium P35 from MediaTek, with variants of 3GB and 4GB of RAM. The internal storage, in turn, comes in possibilities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. The biggest difference between the two handsets is that only the Galaxy A04 comes with a 50MP main camera. However, the auxiliary lens, present in both phones, is the same 2MP depth sensor to help with portrait mode photography.

Technical Specifications – Samsung Galaxy A04

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with drop-shaped notch

Platform: MediaTek Helio P35

RAM: 3GB or 4GB

32 GB, 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card up to 1TB

5 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G LTE connection, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C

5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 12 with OneUI Core 4.1

Dimensions: 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1mm

Weight: 192 grams

Samsung Galaxy A04e

This model is basically identical to the traditional A04, however its main camera is 13MP and it doesn’t come with 3GB RAM variants. Even so, the user can choose to buy versions with 32GB or 128GB of internal storage, but both come with 4GB to manage the system’s multitasking. The processor, in turn, is the same as its brother and different from what was previously speculated. Otherwise, all other specifications remain the same, including the 5,000mAh and card support Micro SD🇧🇷 Finally, it is worth remembering that none of the models support 5G or Wi-Fi 6 connection.

Technical Specifications – Samsung Galaxy A04e

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen and HD+ resolution

60Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Helio P35

GPU PowerVR GE8320 MP2

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32/128 GB with MicroSD card support

5 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 2.4Ghz

5,000 mAh battery

Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1

Dimensions: 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 188 grams

Availability and price

The Galaxy A04 launch prices in the Indian market are: 3GB + 32GB: INR 9,299 (BRL 586 at current price);

3GB + 64GB: INR 9,999 (BRL 640);

4GB + 128GB: INR 11,499 (BRL 737). As for the Galaxy A04e, these are the values: 4GB + 32GB: INR 11,999 (Rs 769);

4GB + 128GB: INR 12,999 (BRL 833).