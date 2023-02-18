5G News
Samsung launches "Faz a Pose" promotion that will reward state-of-the-art devices

By Abraham
Samsung launches
Samsung launched this Friday (17th) the “Faz a Pose” contest for members of the Samsung Members Community in Europe, awarding winners with a Galaxy S23 or S23 Ultra, the latest generation model recently announced by the company, and devices from the ecosystem Galaxy, including a Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch and a Galaxy Buds2 Pro headset.

The competition will run from February 17 to March 20, 2023, encouraging candidates to send photos and videos taken in dark environments. This campaign aims to highlight the powerful Nightography capture mode implemented by the company in the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, improving nighttime records.

To participate in the promotion, simply access the Benefits area and accept the contest regulations, then take a photo with your most creative pose in a low-light place – you can also make a video montage with your best photos following the theme of the contest — and post the content in the Community with the hashtag #FazAPoseMember.

At the end of the contest period, a panel of judges will select the 20 best photos and videos, with 10 pieces in each category. After, those chosen go to a popular vote within the Samsung Members Communitybetween April 1st and April 10th, 2023, with the result being made available on April 11th.

Campaign “Make the Pose”. (Image: Disclosure)
In total, 10 winners will be chosen, 5 for the best photos and another 5 for the best videos, they will win the following prizes:

  • 5 photo winners: One (1) Galaxy S23 5G + one (1) Galaxy Watch 5 + one (1) Galaxy Buds2 Pro
  • 5 video winners: One (1) Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G + one (1) Galaxy Watch 5 + one (1) Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Do you intend to participate in this new Samsung promotion? Tell us, comment!

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 6,299.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 5,399.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 8,549.
(updated Feb 17, 2023, 3:32 PM)
