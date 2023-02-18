Samsung launches “Faz a Pose” promotion that will reward state-of-the-art devices

Samsung launched this Friday (17th) the “Faz a Pose” contest for members of the Samsung Members Community in Europe, awarding winners with a Galaxy S23 or S23 Ultra, the latest generation model recently announced by the company, and devices from the ecosystem Galaxy, including a Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch and a Galaxy Buds2 Pro headset.
To participate in the promotion, simply access the Benefits area and accept the contest regulations, then take a photo with your most creative pose in a low-light place – you can also make a video montage with your best photos following the theme of the contest — and post the content in the Community with the hashtag #FazAPoseMember.
At the end of the contest period, a panel of judges will select the 20 best photos and videos, with 10 pieces in each category. After, those chosen go to a popular vote within the Samsung Members Communitybetween April 1st and April 10th, 2023, with the result being made available on April 11th.
In total, 10 winners will be chosen, 5 for the best photos and another 5 for the best videos, they will win the following prizes:
- 5 photo winners: One (1) Galaxy S23 5G + one (1) Galaxy Watch 5 + one (1) Galaxy Buds2 Pro
- 5 video winners: One (1) Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G + one (1) Galaxy Watch 5 + one (1) Galaxy Buds2 Pro
