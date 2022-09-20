Samsung launches “Come to the Flip side of life” campaign to highlight new generation of foldables

Launched in August by Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip4 was presented by the company as one of the company’s new generation of foldable smartphones. slight improvements in construction and changes to the internal hardware, being equipped by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 8 GB of RAM.
This device arrives as a replacement for the Z Flip3 5G, announced in 2021, being one of the most interesting options for those who want to enter the folding segment. In a new promotional campaign that debuts this Monday (19), the South Korean brand highlights the strengths of its new flexible cell phone with the video “Come to the Flip side of life”.
The video shows a young woman who has just met the Galaxy Z Flip4, but is hesitant to purchase the new foldable, claiming to prefer her current phone. However, the protagonist is faced in her daily life with several flexible objects – such as books, chairs and glasses, for example – that make her reconsider the idea and finally buy the phone.
This video reinforces the company’s technology by highlighting the powerful hinge mechanism employed in the phone. According to the manufacturer, this system supports up to 200,000 folds without suffering damage, ensuring that the device will have a useful life of at least three years considering an average amount of folds per day.
Watch the commercial:
- 6.7-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio
- 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution
- 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
- IPx8 certification
- 10 MP front camera
- Dual rear camera:
- 12 MP main sensor
- 12MP ultrawide sensor
- 3,700mAh battery, with 25W charging
- Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface
- Dimensions: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
- Weight: 187 grams
Do you plan to acquire the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G or any foldable from the brand? Tell us, comment!
