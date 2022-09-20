Samsung launches “Come to the Flip side of life” campaign to highlight new generation of foldables

Launched in August by Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip4 was presented by the company as one of the company’s new of foldable smartphones. slight improvements in construction and changes to the internal hardware, being equipped by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 8 GB of RAM.

This device arrives as a replacement for the Z Flip3 5G, announced in 2021, being one of the most interesting options for those who want to enter the folding segment. In a new promotional that debuts this Monday (19), the South Korean brand s the strengths of its new flexible cell phone with the video “Come to the Flip side of life”.