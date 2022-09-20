- Advertisement -

samsung- -a-new-ultra-resistant-tablet-with-very- - .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Samsung launches a new ultra-resistant tablet with very good performance">

More and more people have to complete their day of work or study away from home, and sometimes the conditions are not the best possible. Samsung has thought of this type of user and has launched a tablet in Spain that has a much higher resistance than the average and that, in addition, offers enough power to run all kinds of Android applications.

The model we are talking about is the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, a device that has something in its protection that makes it stand out. An example of what deism is that it has military grade certification MIL-STD-810H that ensures that neither humidity nor extreme vibrations affect it (even nothing happens with falls of up to 1.2 meters). In addition, it has protection against water IP68so it can be submerged in water and also has Gorilla Glass 5 so that the screen does not clash. Come on, it includes everything so you can rest easy.

- Advertisement -

Something important to know about this Smasung model is that, despite its high resistance, its design is attractive and it does not look monstrous in the hand. Thus, its thickness is 10.2 millimeters and the weight is only 574 grams. In other words, the best on the market in this section among off-road tablets.

Good hardware in this Samsung tablet

If you think that a computer of this type will not allow you to run the applications you need, such as productivity applications or those that allow you to consume multimedia content, you are very wrong. Samsung has integrated a octa core processor inside this model, which provides enough power to even work (and its energy requirement is low, since it is manufactured with six-nanometer technology). In addition, there are options 4 or 6GB of RAMso you won’t have any delay problems when using the equipment.

Samsung

not missing a storage wide Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, because we talk about two possibilities in this section: 64 or 128 gigabytes. In addition, it is important to note that there is compatibility with microSD cards in case the aforementioned at some point falls short on a day-to-day basis.

Others odds that you will find in this model are the ones listed below (the one that has to do with connectivity, by the way, is very positive):

Rear camera: 13MP with focal aperture of F: 1.9 and flash

Front camera: 8MP

7,600mAh battery

Connectivity: 5G; WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.2; NFC; usb type c

Sound: Stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Others: GPS: S Pen support; offers Samsung Knox service; integrates fingerprint reader in the start button.

Availability and price

- Advertisement -

The Korean company has announced that this month of September will be available in Europe, and Spain is expected to be one of the chosen regions. In what has to do with the price, this depends on each region and at the moment the price it will have in our country has not been indicated.

>