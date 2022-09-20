HomeTech NewsComputingSamsung launches a new ultra-resistant tablet with very good performance

Samsung launches a new ultra-resistant tablet with very good performance

Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets

Published on

By Brian Adam
Samsung launches a new ultra-resistant tablet with very good performance
samsung launches a new ultra resistant tablet with very good performance
- Advertisement -

samsung-launches-a-new-ultra-resistant-tablet-with-very-Good-performance.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Samsung launches a new ultra-resistant tablet with very good performance">

More and more people have to complete their day of work or study away from home, and sometimes the conditions are not the best possible. Samsung has thought of this type of user and has launched a tablet in Spain that has a much higher resistance than the average and that, in addition, offers enough power to run all kinds of Android applications.

The model we are talking about is the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, a device that has something in its protection that makes it stand out. An example of what deism is that it has military grade certification MIL-STD-810H that ensures that neither humidity nor extreme vibrations affect it (even nothing happens with falls of up to 1.2 meters). In addition, it has protection against water IP68so it can be submerged in water and also has Gorilla Glass 5 so that the screen does not clash. Come on, it includes everything so you can rest easy.

- Advertisement -

Something important to know about this Smasung model is that, despite its high resistance, its design is attractive and it does not look monstrous in the hand. Thus, its thickness is 10.2 millimeters and the weight is only 574 grams. In other words, the best on the market in this section among off-road tablets.

Good hardware in this Samsung tablet

If you think that a computer of this type will not allow you to run the applications you need, such as productivity applications or those that allow you to consume multimedia content, you are very wrong. Samsung has integrated a octa core processor inside this model, which provides enough power to even work (and its energy requirement is low, since it is manufactured with six-nanometer technology). In addition, there are options 4 or 6GB of RAMso you won’t have any delay problems when using the equipment.

Not everyone has 5G and we have already seen 5.5G fly at 10 gigabytes of speed

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro black tablet
Samsung

not missing a storage wide Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, because we talk about two possibilities in this section: 64 or 128 gigabytes. In addition, it is important to note that there is compatibility with microSD cards in case the aforementioned at some point falls short on a day-to-day basis.

Others odds that you will find in this model are the ones listed below (the one that has to do with connectivity, by the way, is very positive):

  • Rear camera: 13MP with focal aperture of F: 1.9 and flash
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • 7,600mAh battery
  • Connectivity: 5G; WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.2; NFC; usb type c
  • Sound: Stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos.
  • Others: GPS: S Pen support; offers Samsung Knox service; integrates fingerprint reader in the start button.

Availability and price

- Advertisement -

The Korean company has announced that this month of September will be available in Europe, and Spain is expected to be one of the chosen regions. In what has to do with the price, this depends on each region and at the moment the price it will have in our country has not been indicated.

>

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Shawn Layden, Former PlayStation CEO, Is Tencent’s New Strategic Advisor

The former head of the PlayStation division in the United States, Shawn Layden, has...
Apple

More bugs! iPhone 14 Pro faces slow opening camera app and 14 has an AirDrop error

While Apple promises to fix a bug that affects the camera of the iPhone...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.