Samsung launches a modem chip to allow communication via satellite

Samsung wants to match Apple and Qualcomm with its own modem that allows its smartphones to communicate with satellites. The company has announced its own solution to allow phones to communicate with satellites. The chip, called a 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) modem, will allow smartphones to stay connected in areas without cellular connectivity. The company has said it intends to integrate this technology into its own Exynos chip, which is used in many Samsung smartphones. However, its current flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23, incorporates a Qualcomm chip. The Korean tech giant describes this technology as the use of “satellites and other non-terrestrial vehicles” to provide connectivity in remote areas.

Min Goo Kim, vice president of communications processor development at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement that his goal is to “lead the advancement of hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world.” “This milestone builds on our rich legacy in wireless communications technologies, following the introduction of the industry’s first commercial 4G LTE modem in 2009 and the industry’s first 5G modem in 2018…Samsung intends to take the lead in advancing wireless terrestrial-NTN hybrid communications ecosystems around the world to prepare for the arrival of 6G.”