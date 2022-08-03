Samsung launches a kit so you can repair your Galaxy mobile from home

Samsung announced that its self- kit is finally available.

At the moment, this initiative is only available in the United States, but it lets us see what this program proposed by Samsung is all about.

Samsung helps you repair your Galaxy mobile

Samsung has partnered with iFixit to offer users a Galaxy phone repair kit, allowing them to repair the device from home. This is part of a program, which not only makes it easier for users to repair their devices, but also raises awareness about responsible recycling:

Samsung continually offers more convenient options for consumers to expand the use of their devices, promote a circular economy, and minimize e-waste. Samsung Self-Repair is another way for customers to extend the life of their devices, before they are recycled

So those who dare to repair their Galaxy devices, with this kit will have access to the original parts and the corresponding tools to make it easier to solve the problem. So they can, for example, change the mobile screen, the rear glass or the charging port.

And of course, they will also offer online guides so that users can consult and follow the step by step in repairing their mobiles. In addition, they will be able to count on the iFixit forums to ask questions or consult the rest of the users.

At the moment, this kit is only available for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 and Galaxy Tab S7+ series in the United States. One detail to keep in mind is that repair is only part of Samsung’s initiative, as it also encourages users to send discarded parts free of charge for the recycling process to be carried out correctly.

The Samsung team mentions that they plan to extend these toolkits to include more devices in the future.