Samsung keyboard, the latest update “weighs”: here are the news reported

By: Abraham

Date:

Ready there version 5.4.70.25 from the Samsung keyboard. Those who have already updated it probably agreed to a considerable weight, about 80 MB. Thanks to the numerous innovations introduced by the technicians, listed punctually by the changelog. Even if this often does not include all the changes that the developers introduce in the passage from one version to another, it still gives an indication, albeit partially, of the innovations introduced.

NEW TO SAMSUNG KEYBOARD 5.4.70.25

Samsung first of all made efforts to improve the function Suggest Text Correction that the company introduced with the One UI 4.0 interface (here a summary, with video, of the news): now it should be “smarter”, it is read. Secondly, the user interface now enjoys one greater consistency between the different versions of the keyboard for the various countries in which it is distributed, but if desired, the user has the possibility to restore the previous layout through its settings.

Then Samsung has collected customer feedback who asked for remedies for typing errors resulting from pressing specific keys, and intervened: the version 5.4.70.25 of the Samsung keyboard should allow a more accurate typing. Finally the latest update fixes various bugs and improves the Clipboard. Also fixed the issue that caused the Samsung Notes app to quit unexpectedly when trying to paste something.

Abraham

