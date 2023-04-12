Samsung keyboard increases battery consumption in One UI 5.1, company confirms

One UI 5.1, which debuted with the Galaxy S23, started rolling out to older devices recently and these new features are causing excessive battery drain on many devices. At first, the first to be affected were the Galaxy S21 and S22, but the problem also arrived for models like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3.

Samsung revealed in its Thai community forum that the keyboard app increases battery usage on devices running One UI 5.1 and justified that this is due to an additional qualification process, which involves displaying stickers and emojis.

The Samsung Keyboard has been touted as the main culprit for the very battery usage statistics displayed on phones. As a solution, Samsung launched a Samsung Keyboard app update (v5.6.10.31) released March 2, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Store automatically updates system apps by default, but you can update it by going to Galaxy Store > Menu > Updates and tapping the Update All button.

The situation should improve, but there is no confirmation that the app is solely responsible for the problem, as many users with devices running One UI 5.1 and with the latest version of all apps on the system still face the consumption problem excessive battery. The issue could be related to One UI 5.1, which still has other issues to fix.