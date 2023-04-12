5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsSamsung keyboard increases battery consumption in One UI 5.1, company confirms

Samsung keyboard increases battery consumption in One UI 5.1, company confirms

Tech News
Samsung keyboard increases battery consumption in One UI 5.1, company confirms
1681308089 samsung keyboard increases battery consumption in one ui 51 company.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Samsung revealed in its Thai community forum that the keyboard app increases battery usage on devices running One UI 5.1 and justified that this is due to an additional qualification process, which involves displaying stickers and emojis.

One UI 5.1, which debuted with the Galaxy S23, started rolling out to older devices recently and these new features are causing excessive battery drain on many devices. At first, the first to be affected were the Galaxy S21 and S22, but the problem also arrived for models like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3.


The Samsung Keyboard has been touted as the main culprit for the very battery usage statistics displayed on phones. As a solution, Samsung launched a Samsung Keyboard app update (v5.6.10.31) released March 2, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Store automatically updates system apps by default, but you can update it by going to Galaxy Store > Menu > Updates and tapping the Update All button.

The situation should improve, but there is no confirmation that the app is solely responsible for the problem, as many users with devices running One UI 5.1 and with the latest version of all apps on the system still face the consumption problem excessive battery. The issue could be related to One UI 5.1, which still has other issues to fix.

Apple already allows you to repair some of your phones from home. Although it’s not worth it

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Spotify gets widget on fitness app Strava

With a closed partnership, as of this Wednesday (12), Spotify gains a widget within...
Tech News

‘Constant Attack’ From Media Is Hurtful

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.