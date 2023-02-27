Samsung Joins the Cycle-Tracking Movement With New Partnership

Samsung announced a partnership with Natural Cycles on Monday that will combine the former’s temperature sensor with the latter’s fertility-tracking algorithm, giving users more insight into where they are in their menstrual cycle.

The technology will be available for Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users by the end of June, Samsung said.

For a more accurate temperature reading, users will need to wear their watch to bed at night to allow Samsung’s sensor to do its work. Like Apple’s similar technology, this isn’t a birth-control device. But some software and wearable companies have been moving into temperature-based cycle tracking that can help people detect ovulation.

With consistent, daily temperature measurements, someone can generally tell whether and when they’ve ovulated because temperature rises slightly after ovulation and stays elevated until menstruation begins, compared to the first half of the cycle.

For people trying to get pregnant, combining months of temperature data with other fertility-tracking methods, like checking cervical mucus or taking ovulation predictor tests, can give them a better idea of their fertility window and when their next period will begin. (Pregnancy is most likely to occur in the few days before ovulation or on the day the egg is released. Ovulation can also vary month to month even in people with “normal” or “clockwork” cycles.) Beyond fertility, regular ovulation is a good sign of overall health, so tracking can be beneficial for people not on hormonal contraception.



Samsung isn’t the first smartwatch to track users’ temperatures as it relates to their menstrual cycle. Apple announced similar ovulation tracking last fall. Oura also created a partnership with Natural Cycles last summer so ring wearers can sync their temperature data to the Natural Cycles app. However, Samsung is the first smartwatch to use Natural Cycles’ algorithm, according to the press release.

Samsung said its cycle-tracking feature will be available in 32 markets, including the US and UK.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.