Samsung is working on ditching Android, but it will take time

Google has been working in Fuchsia for several years now, but so far it has remained reasonably far from the interest of the general public. Technically it is even already on the market: it was released this summer on all the first generation Nest Hubs. Probably no one noticed because … that was precisely the purpose.

It is clear that Google wants to proceed with all due calm, but there is a good reason: Fuchsia has very important ambitions and premises. It is developed completely from scratch with new and open-source code, unlike Android which is based on the Linux kernel, and aims to be really universal – an operating system capable of being used both on smartwatches and on data center servers, both on smartphones and on PCs, on routers and cameras as well as on cars.

Already this spring, indications had emerged that Samsung was collaborating in the development of the operating system. More or less exactly one year ago, Google had “opened” the source of Fuchsia to the contribution of outsiders. The first clues, we recall, date back to 2016.