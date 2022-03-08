Samsung is working on a third folding phone, what will it be like?

While there are companies that are taking longer than expected to launch folding phones, such as Apple or Xiaomi, it has been known that Samsung is already working on having a third model for the Galaxy Z product range. And, the truth is that the device will be most surprising. We tell you how it will be.

According to a patent that the Korean firm obtained in 2021, it seems quite clear that Samsung intends to put on sale a device that would have a curious folding screen and that, in truth, would make it completely different. We are talking about a terminal that would have a screen with a normal shape when it is closed, but when the entire panel is opened it would have L shape. Surely this is truly amazing.

One of the things that this model would offer, unlike the rest of the folding ones that the Korean company currently has, is that the additional screen that is hidden in the back of the phone could be on forever. This can be of great help at times when more display space is needed, such as when browsing or playing games that allow you to modify the user interface.

Video calls would be perfect with this Samsung

With the way the phone would be open, which can be seen after this paragraph, it is quite clear that the use to execute video calls on platforms such as Zoom or Teams It would be where this Galaxy Z device would especially stand out. This is because, on the one hand, you could be talking without problems and, on the other, accessing other content to share -such as a presentation or files that you want to transfer-.

Even the use of applications that allow the execution of images with floating windows (PiP), would be greatly benefited by the use of a terminal that has an L-shaped folding screen. The reason for saying this is clear: nothing of the user interface would be covered… ever. Therefore, although it is a very clear niche model, it seems that it may make a lot of sense to put this smartphone on the market… always with limited units in number.

What kind of screen will you use?

Well, it would be exactly the same as the latest models that the Korean company has on the market, called ultra thin glass (UTG). And, in addition, it would not lack a couple of small hinges that will allow the rear panel to rotate and that would have the addition of three magnets so that this element is released accidentally and you have a problem. The truth is that everything is looking great… but it remains to be seen what impact this device will have on the market if it finally arrives, but professional use seems to be the best of its tricks.

