Samsung is not forgetting the Galaxy Note: it is just looking for a way to revive them

Everyone has taken for granted that Samsung’s Galaxy Note are dead and buried. At least if we trust what happened in the Unpacked event August where they exclusively presented the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. That day there was no trace or mention of what became for some time the company’s plan A.

Effectively, The Galaxy Note there was a time when they became the favorites of users At the moment when the Galaxy S went through a deep crisis of identity, especially of design: those S4 and S5 models brought doubts but while they recovered (with the S6), the Koreans placed all their hopes on that phablet with S Pen that I had practically no other device on the market.

Dead and buried?

The fact is that since Samsung has not said this mouth is mine, We cannot close the stage of the Galaxy Note for the world and that is just what has happened, that through a message on social networks, a user has published a enigmatic message Which goes to say that “someone in the Korean giant’s supply chain has seen evidence of the existence of a next-generation Galaxy Note.” Without further ado.

Unpacked event of the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Samsung

Arrived this far it is only possible to speculate by what will be the strategy that Samsung will follow to fit its new device within the release calendar that has been carried out throughout the year. Remember that in the first months the arrival of its top of the range is always reserved, some Galaxy S22 that will see the light in early 2022 and that from this year have incorporated the compatibility with the S Pen: could the phablets join that time to get next to the S models?

It is true that Samsung has not explicitly said that the Galaxy Note are dead, but seeing how more and more devices of the company adopt the possibility of using S Pen, or similar models, it seems difficult to imagine that they want to add more noise to the market by putting one range over another and creating some confusion among users. At the end of the day, what would be the differential element that would choose us to buy one of these terminals? We will see, anyway, how things evolve in the coming months where, yes, it seems that we will know for sure what the future awaits this range. Don’t you think?

