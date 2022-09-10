Samsung is getting a little obsessed with the iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

Before Apple’s Far Our event on Wednesday, Samsung was already criticizing the lack of “innovation” in new models. Now that the iPhone 14 has finally been unveiled, the South Korean company is back with a new marketing campaign mocking Apple for not offering features that Samsung smartphones already have. In a series of tweets, Samsung shared its “reactions” to the “new devices announced on Wednesday.” Two of the tweets are related to foldable phones, which Samsung has been offering for a while now. Samsung teases that it introduced its first foldable phone more than two years ago, while Apple still doesn’t have one. Another of Samsung’s teases is related to the resolution of the camera, since the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max incorporate a new 48 MP main camera. However, Samsung says “48 megapixels? You’re almost there, Apple,” as the company introduced a 108-megapixel sensor with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020. pic.twitter.com/cc6yKHbFoq — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2022 The campaign doesn’t stay there. Samsung has gone so far as to put up billboards with similar teases, such as the ability of Galaxy devices to record 8K video for more than two years, while the iPhone 14 Pro remains limited to 4K. Samsung’s obsession with devoting effort to criticizing the new iPhone 14, instead of taking advantage of those spaces to promote its own products, never ceases to amaze. In any case, it is a sign that the Korean company sees a very strong rival in Apple.