Samsung is fined for misleading advertising about the water resistance of its phones

Samsung Australia has been fined $9.65 million for misleading claims about the water resistance of its Galaxy phones. The claims in question refer to the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017), S8, S8 Plus and Note8 models. In total, more than 3.1 million Galaxy phones were sold in Australia that came with misleading claims about water resistance. Samsung published a series of advertisements, both online and in physical stores, stating that using Galaxy phones in swimming pools or in the sea would not damage the device. However, customers discovered that this was not true, as some devices ended up damaged after being submerged in water. Between March 2016 and October 2018, Samsung Australia ran a marketing campaign that included nine advertisements, posted via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, on its website and in stores, depicting these Galaxy phones as suitable. to be used in swimming pool and sea water. Samsung Australia has recognized that if Galaxy phones were submerged in pool or sea water there was a material chance that the charging port could corrode and stop working if the phone was charged while wet. https://www.teknofilo.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/SAM.116.004.00011.mp4 The consumer watchdog says that Samsung customers who have suffered damage to their phones after using them in water should contact the utility, most likely to have their fixtures fixed free of charge. Consumers who purchased one of the Galaxy phones in question and experienced damage to the charging port after submerging the phone in pool or sea water and then attempting to charge the phone while the water remained in the port are encouraged to contact Contact Samsung Australia.