Samsung is already working on a folding tablet. When will it arrive?

has become the great reference when buying a phone. The Korean manufacturer is the firm that sells the most devices with these characteristics and it was to be expected that sooner rather than later it would end up launching a Samsung Galaxy Tab foldable.

Also, s are experiencing a second golden age due to the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of people started working from home and realized that a powerful tablet can work even better than a laptop due to its versatility (less weight, greater autonomy and similar power).

For this reason, it was clear that Samsung would launch a tablet with a folding screen sooner rather than later. Now, through the companions of 9to5Google, we can confirm that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab is on the way.

Samsung will launch its first folding tablet in 2023

In this way, as reported by this medium, Samsung plans to launch its first Android tablet with a folding screen in the first half of 2023. This model would debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 family, although we do not know if it will be part of this range of tablets or if it will have a different name, such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab.

Design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Samsung

This is not the first time we have heard rumors about it. Even it was speculated in 2021 with the possibility that the tablet would be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab and it had a folding system very similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, so we would be facing a book-type design.

The idea of ​​this tablet is to have a compact size when closed and become a large format product when unfolded. It might even have a built-in keyboard. Although at the moment they are just rumours.

Furthermore, Samsung already presented a product that could be folded twice at CES 2022, so it could be the design that the first folding tablet on the market would adopt. At the moment, it is just a rumour, so you have to take all this information with tweezers, although a folding tablet makes all the sense in the world.

The only point against these devices has to do with their size, much larger than a traditional phone, so the idea of ​​having a compact model that you can deploy according to your needs is a very interesting option.

Although, at the moment the only thing we can do is wait. Tomorrow we have a very important appointment with Samsung, since it will be the next Unpacked in which they will present their new folding phones with total security. Could you surprise us with the first images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Fold Z?

