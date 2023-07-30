HomeTech NewsSamsung is already teasing an upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold...

Samsung is already teasing an upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

We’ve only just managed to get our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but Samsung is already teasing upgrades that could arrive in time for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at some point next year.

As reported by Android Authority, Samsung’s head of mobile TM Roh has gone on record as saying that the company is working on dust proofing for its foldables – a feature that’s made difficult because of all the moving parts involved.

