Samsung is ahead on folding but in “considerable delay” on AR and metaverse viewers

As reported by the The Korea Herald, Samsung would be focusing in an “obsessive” way on folding smartphones, so much so that it is “in considerable delay” in the development of augmented and virtual reality headsets.
Although the Korean company still remained the first brand in the world in 2021 As for the market share of smartphones, its annual growth was only 0.9%, very little if compared to Apple’s 25.5% and Xiaomi’s 35.1%.
Competing companies of Samsung, including Apple itself, Microsoft, Meta and Sony have already developed or are developing mixed reality viewers, those devices that will represent the “gateway” and that will allow users to enter the so-called metaverse, one of the main bets for the next few years.
To date, despite having put a foot in the metaverse by creating his own virtual shop in Decentraland, no type of information arrives from Samsung regarding the will or the actual development of a viewer. However, also given the company’s past, one of the first to bring viewers to the market to be used in combination with its smartphones in recent years, something would be expected.
According to Kim Gwang-soo, an analyst at eBest Investment and Securities, large tech companies, rather than smartphone manufacturers, are the main interested in mixed reality viewers as they have both the content and the necessary platforms. Google, for example, has the Android operating system, Microsoft has Xbox, and Sony has PlayStation. Even if Samsung made a headset it would have neither the content nor a platform to create a cohesive ecosystem. The launch of a headset, therefore, could pose a risk and therefore there would be no choice but to focus on folding smartphones.
Market data, however, indicates that the AR and VR headset industry will grow about tenfold over the next three years, reaching a value of $ 300 billion in 2024, supported by over 70 million devices. In the long term, the partial replacement of PCs and smartphones by this type of device is expected.
According to market watchers, Samsung may still be thinking of finding a partner that already has content or a platform in exchange for hardware, a bit like Qualcomm has partnered with Microsoft to enter this industry. Qualcomm is now developing a specific chip for augmented reality headsets.
Meanwhile, to avoid falling behind in this sector, Samsung has acquired DigiLens in recent months, a startup that produces augmented reality headsets based in California.