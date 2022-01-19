Samsung is ahead on folding but in “considerable delay” on AR and metaverse viewers

Although the Korean company still remained the first brand in the world in 2021 As for the market share of smartphones, its annual growth was only 0.9%, very little if compared to Apple’s 25.5% and Xiaomi’s 35.1%.

Competing companies of Samsung, including Apple itself, Microsoft, Meta and Sony have already developed or are developing mixed reality viewers, those devices that will represent the “gateway” and that will allow users to enter the so-called metaverse, one of the main bets for the next few years.

To date, despite having put a foot in the metaverse by creating his own virtual shop in Decentraland, no type of information arrives from Samsung regarding the will or the actual development of a viewer. However, also given the company’s past, one of the first to bring viewers to the market to be used in combination with its smartphones in recent years, something would be expected.