Samsung, investigation reveals the poor condition of sellers on the official website

Some sellers who operate on the Samsung.com site work for free, at least partially: an investigation by The Verge, who spoke to about a dozen workers (most of them remained anonymous, but not all), exposed a decidedly not very noble practice which, to be honest, does not directly concern Samsung, but a third-party contractor who deals with this type of work. South Korean society is somewhat involved, but the precise responsibilities of both entities are decidedly smoky at this stage.

Summarizing to the maximum, on the Samsung website it is possible to buy products (smartphones, accessories and more) also by chatting with an expert; the expert in question must, it is assumed, resolve any doubts of the buyer and provide all the additional information necessary – a sort of virtual Genius Bar, if we will. But ultimately, the goal is to close the transaction. However, in recent times it has become increasingly common for these virtual salespeople to be called upon to handle service and technical support calls as well – for which they are unprepared and, what is worse, they are not paid.

The company dealing with this aspect is called Ibbu, e salaries are exclusively on commission: no monthly fixed. You earn only based on how much you sell. It’s easy to see why workers don’t like the idea of ​​spending their time solving technical problems, but there are unpleasant implications for customers as wellas they turn to support staff who are first of all untrained, and second is extremely incentivized – in some cases we even say desperate – a push to purchase a new device or at least some accessories.

Salespeople find themselves a bit between the proverbial anvil and the hammer. Ibbu’s chat application mixes inquiries from potential customers with technical support inquiries, and vendors say both Ibbu and Samsung “invite” them to turn it into sales. To complicate matters further there is the need to maintain a high customer satisfaction rate: if you drop below a certain average you risk being fired (moreover, the parameters have been made more stringent in the last period).

So to recap: the seller receives less and less real sales chat, and must try to “push” those who simply seek help to buy new products, otherwise the paycheck does not rise; but he must not push too hard, otherwise the client gets angry and issues a low rating which can lead to dismissal. In all of this, the official position of Samsung and Ibbu is: sellers do not have to respond to technical support chats, as shown in the screenshot above, but in reality things seem to be going very differently.

Vendors paint a scenario of sudden deterioration in recent months. Until some time ago, work was relatively quiet, stable and highly profitable, especially since Samsung smartphones were sold directly; it was not impossible to total between $ 800 and $ 1,300 per week in (gross) commissions, especially at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The figures for more recent times have not been shared, but one figure is emblematic: on the Monday following the Unpacked event in which the Galaxy S22s were presented, a seller said that he had only concluded 3 sales on almost 50 chats with customers. .

In addition to the problems mentioned above, the focus has shifted among other things to cases and accessories from third-party manufacturers, such as Otterbox, on which no one has received explicit training (and of course the prices are much lower). Furthermore, the stability of the site has deteriorated considerably, and some glitches are particularly annoying for users – in at least one case it even happened that the price of the product varied by putting it in the cart. In any case, vendors are also ill-equipped to help customers in difficulty, as they have very limited access. And angry customers inevitably left negative feedback for vendors – who certainly aren’t responsible for bugs, and then don’t have the tools to fix them.

At this point, the evolution of the situation is unclear. Samsung did not respond to the questions of the journalists and everything bounced to Ibbu, who for his part says that the initial chat requests are initially filtered by a bot and sometimes errors can happen, but that they represent a small part.