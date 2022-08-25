Samsung introduces the blazing-fast SSD 990 PRO, but it’s not the Gen5 we expected

- Advertisement -

has officially introduced the SSD 990 PRO to expand its storage catalog. It is one of the fastest and most advanced solid state drives on the market, but it’s still a Gen4 and not the new solutions that we to take advantage of the benefits of the PCIe 5.0 interface.

You already know that the new processing platforms that will arrive next winter, Intel Rocket Lake and AMD ZEN 4, will mark the premiere of Gen5 SSDs. Samsung is the world’s largest seller of solid state drives and rumors said that this unit would serve as a premiere. But they were wrong. We will have to wait, Samsung and other manufacturers.

Samsung SSD 990 PRO, specifications

In any case, the new Samsung will become a reference to cover the internal storage section of any PC, especially for high-end computers that run demanding graphics games and other intensive tasks that move workstations, such as 3D rendering, 4K video editing and data analysis.

And it is that Samsung promotes it for any type of PCbe it desktop or portable, be it for new equipment or for upgrades. “The 990 PRO provides an optimal balance of speed, power efficiency, and reliability, making it an ideal choice for ambitious gamers and creative professionals looking to work and play without interruption,” says KyuYoung Lee, vice president of the Memory Products Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

The news about the Samsung 980 PRO that we analyzed a couple of years ago are remarkable. It mounts latest generation 3-bit Samsung V-NAND TLC memories, launches a brand new controller also developed by the company and adds its own heat sink and RGB lighting.

Using the PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 interface and the latest protocol available, NVMe 2.0, it achieves data transfer speeds of up to 7,450 / 6,900MB/s in sequential read/write modes. The random performance improvement is even greater, 55% higher than the 980 PRO to reach up to 1,400,000 IOPS and 1,550,000 IOPS respectively in read and write. Notably, Samsung’s redesigned controller dramatically improves the SSD’s power efficiency, up to 50% compared to the previous drive.

Otherwise, this M.2 (2280) form factor drive supports AES 256-bit full disk encryption and TCG/Opal V2.0, and offers free Samsung Magician management software. Its degree of resistance is high, from 600 to 2,400 Tbytes written. Finally, point out the heat sink which includes and RGB lighting that add style and personalization to the unit.

Samsung SSD 990 PRO, versions and prices

The new solid state drive of the South Korean giant will be available in October and will be distributed with five year warranty in the following storage capacities and prices:

1TB: €211.99.

2TB: €387.99.

4 TB: will be available in 2023 without a defined price.

In summary. An advanced and very fast unit, but it is not the jump to Gen5 that we expected. For Gen4 there are alternatives such as the WD_BLACK SN850X (equal or better) and others such as the Corsair MP700 have already been announced, this one is a PCIe 5.0 that represents the real leap in level.