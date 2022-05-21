Samsung introduces Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds 2

After the first launch of its Galaxy Z Flip3 inspired by this mythical saga of series and games, it seems that Samsung was still saving some more collaborations with Pokémon. And it is that on this occasion the firm has presented a new version of your Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds inside a Pokéball.

Far from rumors or images created by fans, Samsung itself has already presented these headphones on its official website. In it, we can see that this new set of Galaxy Buds 2 comes with a special cover for its case, with which we can cover it with one of the classic red and white Pokéballand that it will adopt all the normal functions of the standard case of these headphones.

Although this will not be the only thing included in this pack, since we will have an exclusive and random sticker, among the eleven models with recognizable characters such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Eevee and others; as well as a treasure trove for collectors, with a limited Mew and Mewtwo hologram sticker.

However, it is still a pity that Samsung has not taken the opportunity to offer no kind of cosmetic change to the Galaxy Buds 2 themselveswhich are kept under the same aesthetics and colors of the basic model of the headphones.

Thus, although at the moment the company has not shared any details about the final price of this case on the website, SamMobile tells us that this package consisting of the headphones and the personalized case will arrive under the figure of 134,000 Korean won. (approximately 100 euros to change), a fairly moderate price in the case of a high quality product and limited edition.

And it is that effectively, Samsung and Pokémon have already indicated that units of this product will be limited, although at the moment they have not shared the number of available units. Also, unfortunately for many fans, at the moment the Pokémon Galaxy Buds 2 launch seems to be limited to a first deployment exclusively for the Korean territory.

However, similar to the previous Galaxy Z Flip3 collaboration, these products are expected to launch in other regions in the future.