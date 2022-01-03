samsung introduces new 4k curved monitor for gaming lovers

The CES 2022 it’s here. Although it is true that the largest technology fair will officially start on January 5, the large manufacturers reserve the previous two days to present their news to the press. Y Samsung has surprised us with a perfect 4K monitor to enjoy your favorite video games.

In this way, Samsung has just announced the arrival of a reduced version of its curved gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo. The model Odyssey Neo G8 It has a 32-inch screen diagonal and a 1000R curvature, the same as the Odyssey NEo G9 with a 49-inch screen and a price of 2,500 euros.

The R stands for radius, and Samsung specializes in the 1000R curvature, which is more curvilinear. If we compare it with other common ones in the monitor market, such as 1800R and 1500R, the one used by the Japanese company makes them appear flat. The G8 monitor also boasts a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, and its Quantum Mini-LED panel promises users brilliant image quality.

A 4K gaming monitor that doesn’t disappoint

For the moment, Samsung has not released what will be the price of its new Odyssey Neo G8 nor the date on which it will be officially launched on the market. The only thing he has offered us have been some images, accompanied by certain details.

Side of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Size is not the only thing that differentiates the two monitorsThe new Odyssey Neo G8 has a design language similar to the G9, but the most important difference is that the G8 is capable of increasing the resolution from QHD Plus to 4K. According to the Suwon, South Korea-based company, this is the first 4K monitor that is capable of supporting a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time.

What’s more, it also has support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. This is the technology of Nvidia adaptive G-Sync sync, And thanks to this, the games will go smoothly, if you have a GPU with the necessary power to drive 4K resolution at high frame rates.

Samsung has given the news before the announcements of the next CES 2022 begin to arrive. Of course, we will have to wait until the end of the fair to be able to know more details about the Odyssey Neo G8, such as when it will be available and what will be its price.

