Samsung Internet for Wear OS returns to the Play Store after disappearing from the store

After a week gone from the Play Store, Samsung Internet has reappeared in the Wear OS virtual store. Users were concerned, after all, it is the only renowned browser on the system. Speculation is now in charge of knowing, after all, why Samsung removed the app from there in the first place.

The South Korean company did not give details about the action. It does not seem to be the case of a removal to make way for a new version of the app, since the one who returned was the same one previously deleted from the Play Store. Per hour, the most likely hypothesis seems to be that of a mistake or error in the system🇧🇷