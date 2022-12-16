Samsung Internet for Wear OS returns to the Play Store after disappearing from the store

After a week gone from the Play Store, Samsung Internet has reappeared in the Wear OS virtual store. Users were concerned, after all, it is the only renowned browser on the system. Speculation is now in charge of knowing, after all, why Samsung removed the app from there in the first place.
The South Korean company did not give details about the action. It does not seem to be the case of a removal to make way for a new version of the app, since the one who returned was the same one previously deleted from the Play Store. Per hour, the most likely hypothesis seems to be that of a mistake or error in the system🇧🇷
With the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung has ditched Tizen on its smartwatches in favor of Wear OS. Shortly after, the company launched Samsung Internet for the platform. Due to the lack of other Wear OS browsers such as Google Chrome, Samsung Internet has been the only known internet browser on the platform.
Initially, Samsung Internet was only available for Samsung smartwatches. Later, the company also made it available for Wear OS smartwatches from other brands. While it’s not as feature-packed as the one on your smartphone or tablet, it at least lets you surf the net functionally.