Samsung Internet Browser updates to version 19, here are the news

- Advertisement -

Samsung Internet Browser recently came up updated to version 19, the one that a few months ago introduced a feature that for many is considered essential and perhaps taken for granted, given the times, but which in reality has never been available to everyone. Let’s talk about the ability to synchronize bookmarks and favorite pages between Google Chrome and Samsung Internet Browser, which could soon find expansion for all accounts.

The first signs emerged during last summer, when the feature was introduced in the beta channel as a test, but now with the latest update the races may soon change, and although the changelog does not mention it it is expected to be activated so silent in the next few days.

- Advertisement -

But it will not be the only news, in fact, the changelog of the latest version, Samsung Internet 19, indicates that.

There is a new “Privacy Information” feature accessible on every website by clicking on the URL bar lock icon.

Samsung Internet Widget users can now check their recent search history from the enhanced widgets provided with version 19.0.1.2.

Add-ons are now available when using Samsung Internet in stealth mode. To use this new functionality, users will need to enable the “Allow in secret mode” option for each add-on individually.

In addition to the features mentioned above, Samsung Internet 19 also increases security and privacy through changes such as the one introduced in Smart Anti-Tracking, which is now able to intelligently identify domains that use cross-site tracking and the ability to block access to cookies. Additionally, Samsung Internet 19 will warn users when they try to access known malicious sites.

As mentioned above, the change log does not mention synchronizing bookmarks cross-platform with Google Chrome, but this feature was available in the same beta version. It is unclear if Samsung has removed this feature from the public version, or is planning to unlock it soon, but we will talk about it again very soon as soon as the situation becomes clear.