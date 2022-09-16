Samsung intends to re-market its devices in Russia, says insider

The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been dragging on since March of this year and has generated irreparable consequences for both countries, especially in the commercial sphere. With Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade the neighboring nation, many Western countries responded by imposing sanctions on Moscow, restricting the operations of giants such as Google and Apple. In addition to these two companies, Samsung also announced the withdrawal of its products from Russian shelves, however, this decision by the South Korean company could be revoked later this year, probably next month, as speculated international sources heard by the British agency Reuters.

According to leaks, the company plans to reintroduce its to Russian retail and reactivate its online store in the country, a decision that may be intended to fill the void left in the country with the departure of other brands that have also ended their sales in Russia, such as Apple, Samsung’s main rival, for example. - Advertisement - Russian merchants are acquiring the new generation of iPhones illegally and reselling them at an astronomical profit margin in order to serve users who intend to acquire the current generation of cell phones from the Cupertino giant, but who are impeded due to the company’s departure from the country.

intends-to-re- -its-devices-in-Russia-says- .jpeg" width="660" height="371">



Samsung has not yet taken a position on the matter, but the Asian giant is expected to confirm (or deny) the rumors soon.

