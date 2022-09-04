Samsung informs its users of a data leak

- Advertisement -

Both 2020 and 2021, as well as what we have experienced in 2022, They are being a particularly disastrous few years in terms of cybersecurity. If the trend was already growing throughout the past decade, in recent years the growth has been even more pronounced. In this way, we have seen all kinds of companies and public entities become victims of attacks, which in many cases have resulted in more than notorious data exfiltrations.

The last example of this is found in the US division of which has issued a communication to its , informing them of a security problem that occurred at the end of July and was detected at the beginning of August, on the 4th. This incident led to an information leak staff that includednames, contact and demographic information, dates of birth, and product registration information«. The company assured its customers that the breach did not affect social security or credit card numbers stored in the system.

As is always the case in this type of data breach, the bottom line is that the users whose data has fallen into the hands analyze with extra caution all those communications that you receive from now on. It is true that, since critical data such as card numbers and social security numbers have not been leaked, the risks are not so high, but with a sufficient volume of personal information, attackers can already carry out phishing and hacking campaigns. spearphishing.

New: Samsung says customer data was stolen by a hacker in a July data breach. Guide to Save Your iPhone Messages to iCloud Easily It was announced today, Friday, hours before the start of a long holiday weekend in the UShttps://t.co/4xJcwr33cg — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) September 2, 2022

And it is precisely in this sense that the company warns users. To those affected by the breach, Samsung advises them to beware of phishing schemes, keep a close eye on their credit profiles (and even makes some suggestions for getting free credit reports online), read the security advisory FAQ, and review the company’s privacy policy.

It is not Samsung’s first security problem in 2022, In March, the technology company announced that hackers had exposed internal company data affecting Galaxy smartphones. «Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without interruption.the company said.

The big technology companies have been, for some time now, one of the priority targets of cybercriminals, which is why it is common to see their names associated with actions of this type. The key, of course, is found in the speed of response and its level once the incidents occur.

