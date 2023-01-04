Samsung, hoard of awards at CES 2023: 46 awards

- Advertisement -

Samsung hoards Innovation Awards al CES 2023:

I’m fine 46 the awards that the organizers of the event, which will be held as usual in the first days of the year, have assigned to the South Korean giant. There really is a little bit of everything in the award-winning products – from uMCP chips that include both 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage to washing machines, from the latest foldable smartphones to SSDs for PCs, from security chips to 200MP ISOCELL HP3 CMOS sensor. The hoard of awards at CES is certainly nothing new for Samsung – which in fact had received the same amount in 2020, with the first generation Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10.

At the moment not all the winning products have been announced: it will be done in stages and the complete list will be available at the main fair. However, it is worth noting that there are two “levels” of awards: “Innovation Awards Honoree”, which are the most common, and “Best of Innovation Honoree”, the most prestigious. Samsung won three of the latter. Below is a complete list of all the highlights:

S3B512C security chip | Best of Innovation | Category: Cybersecurity and personal privacy. It integrates fingerprint scanner, SE (Secure Element) and SP (Secure Processor) in one chip. “It’s the industry’s first all-in-one security chip that reads biometric information via a fingerprint scanner, stores and authenticates the encrypted data in a tamper-proof way, and processes the data securely.”

| Best of Innovation | Category: Cybersecurity and personal privacy. It integrates fingerprint scanner, SE (Secure Element) and SP (Secure Processor) in one chip. “It’s the industry’s first all-in-one security chip that reads biometric information via a fingerprint scanner, stores and authenticates the encrypted data in a tamper-proof way, and processes the data securely.” Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Editions | Innovation Awards | Categories: Imaging/Digital Photography; Mobile Devices & Accessories

| Innovation Awards | Categories: Imaging/Digital Photography; Mobile Devices & Accessories Galaxy Z Fold4 | Innovation Awards | Categories: Imaging/Digital Photography; Mobile Devices & Accessories

Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro | Innovation Awards | Categories: Digital Health; Wearable technology

Samsung Wallet | Innovation Awards | Category: Software and Mobile Apps

Bespoke AI Washer and Bespoke AI Dryer | Innovation Awards | Categories: Smart Homes; Household appliances (respectively)

SmartThings Energy | Innovation Awards | Category: Software and Mobile Apps

SSD 990 Pro with 2TB Heatsink | Innovation Awards | Categories: Peripherals and PC Accessories

Automotive NVMe BGA SSD 1TB (AM991) | Innovation Awards | Categories: In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety

512GB CXL Memory Expander | Innovation Awards | Categories: Computer Hardware and Components

Multi-Chip Package 16GB LPDDR5X and 1TB UFS 3.1 | Innovation Awards | Categories: Embedded Technologies

ISOCELL HP3 CMOS image sensor | Innovation Awards | Categories: Imaging/Digital Photography

Exynos W920 + Exynos 6550 RF | Innovation Awards | Categories: Wearable Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from Phoneshock at 618 euros or from Amazon Marketplace at 678 euros . The value for money is good . There are 14 top models.

or from Amazon Marketplace at . The value for money is . There are 14 top models. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available online from Phoneshock at 1.130 euros or from eBay to 1.299 euros. The value for money is good and it is the best device in this price range.

(updated November 17, 2022, 8.40pm)