Samsung hits production target for 2021, but Galaxy S worries

This is Samsung’s sour note of 2021. That top-of-the-range products worth over 1,000 euros cannot sell in the same way as those that cost a fifth or less is intuitive: sales are made with the most accessible products, but revenues come from the most expensive products, on which the margin is greater. But despite an encouraging start in terms of sales, the curve of the Galaxy S21 series then collapsed without giving any sign of recovery.

The result is one range that was sold in about 20 million units, less than the predecessors and less than the forecasts (26 million) which were also made lower than the Galaxy S20. In short, the fact that interest in the Galaxy S has been declining for some time (in the golden years, between 35 and 40 million Galaxy Ss were sold a year) is certainly not a good sign for Samsung, which according to sources consulted by The Elec reacted by arguing that without the production problems in Vietnam linked to the pandemic it could have been done better.

The trend reversal will be attempted with the Galaxy S22 coming out in February, and hopes all seem to be pinned on the Ultra variant from which, never like this year, having to take on the legacy of the dead Galaxy Note, important answers are expected. Answers that instead came from the leaflets Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Absolutely, the numbers are not yet high (over one million units in a month in South Korea alone), but relative to the starting point, there has been growth and this means that the market is starting to take smartphones seriously. of the future.

Overall the company dispenses calm and preaches optimism. For 2022, the aim is to increase the numbers by 10%, with a production target set at 334 million smartphones.