Samsung, here’s what the code name of the Galaxy S24 range will be

A few months after the launch of the Galaxy S23 range, we are already starting to talk about the next generation, those of the Galaxy S24 which will arrive during the first quarter of next year.

SO FAR LITTLE INFORMATION

At the moment, there is still very little information on the hardware features that these smartphones will have, which should however remain practically unchanged from an aesthetic point of view compared to current models.

In particular, Galaxy S24 and S24+ should be pretty much the same. The changes on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, would essentially be forced by the removing one of the four rear sensors which has been talked about for weeks now. The telephoto lens should also have a 5x optical zoom, the display should have a 144Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, all three Galaxy S24s are expected to integrate a “custom” version of the next generation again Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8, the Gen 3as well as more RAM: 12GB for the S24 and S24+ and 16GB for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have three rear sensorsTHE CODE-NAME OF THE GALAXY S24 RANGE

In addition to this information, the internal acronyms that Samsung has chosen for these smartphones have also been leaked in the last few hours. The Korean company have called “Muse” the Galaxy S24 range. The Galaxy S24 Ultra should be the “Muse3”, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, respectively, “Muse1” and “Muse2”.

Going back in time, the Galaxy S20 range was codenamed ‘Hubble’, the Galaxy S21 series was called ‘Unbound’ and the Galaxy S22 range was codenamed ‘Rainbow’. The code name of the Galaxy S23 series is instead “Diamond”.