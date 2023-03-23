5G News
Samsung, here comes the Galaxy M54: 108 MP camera and 6,000 mAh battery

By Abraham
After launching the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54, Samsung has also announced the arrival of its new Galaxy M54 5G, a mid-range smartphone that will initially be sold on the Middle Eastern market but which should soon be available on other international markets, including Italy.

Data sheet in hand, this Galaxy M54 would appear to be a slightly better version of the Galaxy A54 with which it has several hardware features in common. The main differences between the two devices are the larger display, a larger battery and a main camera with a better sensor.

EXYNOS 1380 PROCESSOR AND 8GB RAM

The Galaxy M54 from Samsung comes with a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels e 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass, while the back is made of plastic. The dimensions are 164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4 mm for 199 grams of weight.

As on the Galaxy A54, Samsung also used its own on this smartphone Exynos 1380 processor Supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage space which can be expanded via a microSD slot up to 1 TB. On the connectivity side, we find support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and assisted GPS with Glonass. The battery is definitely large, a 6,000mAh one with 25W wired charging. The operating system is Android 13 with the OneUI 5.1 interface.

108 MP MAIN CAMERA

We conclude the picture of the hardware specifications with the photographic sector which sees a triple rear camera with 108 megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS (the first rumors mistakenly pointed to a 64 MP) flanked by a camera with 8 MP sensor and ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The third sensor is a 2 MP with macro lens and f/2.4 aperture. There finally, the front camera is a 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy M54 can record videos in maximum 4K UHD resolution at 30fps.

At the moment, there is no information regarding the retail price which, given the hardware specifications, could be slightly higher than that of the Galaxy A54 which, we recall, is sold in Italy with prices starting from 499 euros for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

DATA SHEET Galaxy M54

  • model number: SM-M546B
  • shell: rear polycarbonate and front Gorilla Glass 5
  • Display: 6.67″ FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • processor: Exynos 1380
  • memory:
    • 8GB of RAM
    • 128GB/256GB internal
  • os: Android 13 with One UI 5.0
  • connectivity: 5GWiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, side fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor
  • cameras:
    • front: 32MP
    • rear:
      • 108MP main
      • 8MP ultra wide angle
      • 2MP macros
  • battery: 6.000mAh with 25W recharge
  • dimensions: 164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4mm
  • weight: 199 grams
  • colors: dark blue and gradient

