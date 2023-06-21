Samsung: Head of CE division in Brazil details brand challenges

“I try to have a very pragmatic vision to identify in each division, be it TVs, appliances or other products, the specific demands in four verticals: growth, profitability, market leadership and innovation of channels and products”, he says. Mario Sousa, current head of Samsung’s consumer electronics division in Europe in an interview with the South Korean brand’s institutional news portal.
He has been with the company for 11 years and has been in the position for five months as head of the sales and marketing sector for the company’s main products —from smartphones, to TVs, home appliances and other solutions for business and the health market—, Sousa commented the challenge of operating in a volatile market with a complicated economic scenario.
“I was ahead, for example, of the main launches of the S and Z lines of Galaxy smartphones, between 2017 and 2022, which required a very high level of preparation”, he says.
The interview also recalled the novelties in the field of TVs announced during the Unbox & Discover event, such as the new Neo QLED 8K and 4K, the new Samsung Gaming TV and the Samsung OLED model, recalling that they are premieres that have already been at CES before. The pre-sale of the devices continues until June 25.
He highlighted the company’s leading position in the TV market and mentioned the presence of the 110-inch MICRO LED model for the first time in the country. “We have been the global leader in this market for 17 years, while we have been leaders in global sales of Soundbars for 9 consecutive years.”
Regarding the challenges in terms of sustainability, the executive recalled, in this sector, the importance of valuing recycling and promoting more sustainable devices, such as the SolarCell remote control. “Charged by solar energy, ambient light and even spare radio frequency from Wi-Fi routers, it was developed to reduce battery waste and avoid discarding thousands of them a year”, he explains.
“The Samsung Eco-Package package also allows the user to creatively reuse it to assemble different useful objects or home decor, while the Eco Troca program allows consumers to exchange their electronic devices or home appliances for discount vouchers at Samsung’s online store. “