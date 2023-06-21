Samsung: Head of CE division in Brazil details brand challenges

“I try to have a very pragmatic vision to identify in each division, be it TVs, appliances or other products, the specific demands in four verticals: growth, profitability, market leadership and innovation of channels and products”, he says. Mario Sousa, current head of Samsung’s consumer electronics division in Europe in an interview with the South Korean brand’s institutional news portal.

He has been with the company for 11 years and has been in the position for five months as head of the sales and marketing sector for the company’s main products —from smartphones, to TVs, home appliances and other solutions for business and the health market—, Sousa commented the challenge of operating in a volatile market with a complicated economic scenario.

“I was ahead, for example, of the main launches of the S and Z lines of Galaxy smartphones, between 2017 and 2022, which required a very high level of preparation”, he says.