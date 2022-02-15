Tech NewsMobile

Samsung has once again left out “Seamless Updates” on the Galaxy S22 series

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Samsung has become one of the manufacturers that updates its Android smartphones the fastest, surpassing Google itself on many occasions.

But nevertheless Samsung has not yet adopted the “Seamless Updates” function of Android which Google introduced in late 2016 to make updates faster and more secure.

This functionality makes use of two A/B partitions so that the system installs an update while you are using it, and then reboots using the partition that has been updated.

This provides the convenience for the user of not having the phone out of service for several minutes or more while an update is being installed, as well as the assurance that the phone can revert to its previous software if something goes wrong with the installation.

In 2020 Google was expected to make this mandatory, but it did not. Google continues to make virtual A/B partitions optional, despite stating on one page that the feature is a requirement to include Google services.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 family again lacks the virtual A/B partitions that are necessary for this functionality, and apps like Inware and Treble Info support this.

Previous articleAndroid 13 can run Windows 11 on your device: First screenshots
Next articleiOS 15.4 beta 2 includes new “Tap to Pay” functionality
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

iOS 15.4 beta 2 includes new “Tap to Pay” functionality

Apple has released the second beta version for developers of iOS 15.4which improves mask recognition with FaceID, among...
Mobile

Samsung has once again left out “Seamless Updates” on the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung has become one of the manufacturers that updates its Android smartphones the fastest, surpassing Google itself on...
Android

Android 13 can run Windows 11 on your device: First screenshots

Google's launch of the Android 13 Developer Preview caught us by surprise, but little by little we have...
Android

Redmi 10 official global 2022: the only novelty is the dual SIM | Specifications

Redmi 10 2022 was presented quietly by Xiaomi over the weekend: the product page on the official website...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.