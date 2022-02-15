Samsung has once again left out “Seamless Updates” on the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung has become one of the manufacturers that updates its Android smartphones the fastest, surpassing Google itself on many occasions.

But nevertheless Samsung has not yet adopted the “Seamless Updates” function of Android which Google introduced in late 2016 to make updates faster and more secure.

This functionality makes use of two A/B partitions so that the system installs an update while you are using it, and then reboots using the partition that has been updated.

This provides the convenience for the user of not having the phone out of service for several minutes or more while an update is being installed, as well as the assurance that the phone can revert to its previous software if something goes wrong with the installation.

In 2020 Google was expected to make this mandatory, but it did not. Google continues to make virtual A/B partitions optional, despite stating on one page that the feature is a requirement to include Google services.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 family again lacks the virtual A/B partitions that are necessary for this functionality, and apps like Inware and Treble Info support this.