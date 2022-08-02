samsung, goodbye to resetting your smartphone in case of assistance

- Advertisement -

It seems that samsung-galaxy-z-fold-4-will-have-the-same-screen-as-the-iphone-14-pro-how/">Samsung have come up with an interesting solution for safeguard your personal data in case you have to send your smartphone for : the company announced the imminent arrival of a so-called “Repair Mode“. Basically, the user will be able to ensure that the technicians who will take care of the repair do not access sensitive data without the need to format the device; at the same time, the technicians will be able to access the resources of the smartphone, without their work becoming more hard.

Repair Mode will soon roll out to all three main models of the Galaxy S21 family (Standard, Plus and Ultra) via a software update. Samsung explains that it can be activated from the Settings, in the section Battery and device care. Activation will result in a restart of the device; in essence, you will be able to access all the apps but not their data – it will seem as if the smartphone has been reset to factory settings, with the difference that it will be enough to disable the mode to return to absolute normality. To do this, by the way, simply head back into the Settings and authenticate with your PIN, password or fingerprint.

Samsung says Repair Mode is safe even when using unofficial third-party repair centers; The company has already confirmed that the S21 will only be the avant-garde, and that Repair Mode will soon arrive on other smartphones, but it hasn’t gone too far into the details of the timing. For the moment, there is also a lack of information relating to other markets, but there is no reason to think that such a technology will remain the prerogative of the local market, unless there are possible legal / bureaucratic complications. For now we take note and await further clarification.

