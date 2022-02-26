Samsung Good Lock, how many news! There is a launcher for the Z Flip 3 external display

In our dedicated special we called it “the Swiss army knife” of Samsung. And now the Korean giant returns to update various Good Lock modulesthe app (downloadable from the Galaxy Store) with which it allows the most curious users to experiment with the personalization of their smartphone both in terms of aesthetics and functionality, going beyond the boundaries – already very wide – of the options included for everyone in the proprietary customization of Android, or the OneUI.

GALAXY Z FLIP 3: WHAT A TURN!

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday 23 February, the gradual distribution (which should reach all users within a week) of a major update for Good Lock, and that is one of those updates that bring an important injection of novelty. And the expected certainly stands out on the list Galaxy Z Flip 3 external screen launchera function for which until now it was necessary to turn to third-party solutions (and grant some permissions not exactly light-hearted).

The latest version of the Multistar module, in fact, it will allow you to take full advantage of Samsung’s clamshell folding even when closed, with the display that will no longer be limited to widgets and notifications but will also be able to host optimized apps (multimedia and navigation) but also any other app the user want to open, with the disclaimer that in the current state of things not all of them could be profitably used once resized and adapted to the small external OLED panel. We can’t wait to try them and understand above all what is possible to do with those of messaging.

On the sidelines, it should be noted that the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the middle of its life cycle receives this important news is in all likelihood the testimony that these functions will be integrated by the launch on its successor, Galaxy Z Flip 4, which perhaps will have even an even larger secondary screen.

ALL OTHER NEWS

Below we present the other news that will be part of the Samsung Good Lock update on the launch pad:

The module Kids Cafe once updated it will allow users to create their own custom stickers. Users will be able to use these stickers with the Samsung Keyboard app.

once updated it will allow users to create their own custom stickers. Users will be able to use these stickers with the Samsung Keyboard app. The screenshot function of Nice Shot gets a new setting that enables the delete button immediately after screen capture. The screen recording feature is getting support for various backgrounds for selfie videos.

a new setting that enables the delete button immediately after screen capture. The screen recording feature is getting support for various backgrounds for selfie videos. The module Wonderland will have an option to create a 3D effect image using portrait mode photos. These images can be used as wallpapers on Galaxy devices.

will have an option to create a 3D effect image using portrait mode photos. These images can be used as wallpapers on Galaxy devices. One-Hand Operation + is getting two new gestures, including one for keyboard shortcuts to trigger actions within apps and a “move screen” gesture to make navigation more accessible.

is getting two new gestures, including one for keyboard shortcuts to trigger actions within apps and a “move screen” gesture to make navigation more accessible. The module Sound Assistant offers new sound effects and also expands the scope of use. With the updated module, users will be able to add a sound effect to their voice while recording, create their own volume panel for DeX mode, and customize the volume panel using the new templates.

offers new sound effects and also expands the scope of use. With the updated module, users will be able to add a sound effect to their voice while recording, create their own volume panel for DeX mode, and customize the volume panel using the new templates. The module Homeup earns an option to allow users to switch from the app drawer to a vertical scrolling list.

