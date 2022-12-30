Samsung Good Lock, fake module on the Play Store: better uninstall it

It’s been available for a week Dropship, new module for Galaxy already updated to One UI 5.0 and Android 13 Samsung’s Good Lock suite.

Dropship promises to speed up file sharing through a link or QR code that you can share with virtually anyone, be it other Galaxy, other manufacturers’ Android smartphones, iOS devices, etc.

The fact that Good Lock modules are published on Samsung’s proprietary store the Galaxy Store, and indeed at the moment both Dropship and Registrar – the other new module – are only available in South Korea leave room for some scoundrels to “pretend” to be Samsung and publish on the Play Store (where, we repeat, the Good Lock modules are not available) almost identical apps.

So even an averagely aware user who doesn’t know where to look for modules, opens the Play Store, types the name and can find himself in front of, as in the case of Dropship, aapp with the original name and icon. The only detail that should make you suspicious is the name of the developer, which the Play Store also highlights well in terms of text color (green) and position (right under the app name).

In the case of the “impostor” Dropship it is about Assert Studio company that can boast of having developed a fake app for Nothing Ear headphones (1) and others in the same vein. So although even major companies like Samsung sometimes publish apps developed by others, this is clearly not the case.

The Dropship fake at the time of writing it doesn’t seem to be available anymore on the Play Store as well as the other apps published by Assert, so Google must have taken action. But someone could have installed it, and although it seems harmless (opening it only asks to be updated) in doubt that it “works” in the background it is better get rid of it as soon as possible.