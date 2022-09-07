HomeTech NewsMobileSamsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Watch5: All...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Watch5: All prices leaked

Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
samsung galaxy fold3 flip3 watch4 buds4.jpg
samsung galaxy fold3 flip3 watch4 buds4.jpg
- Advertisement -

Next week, samsung will officially announce its new foldables, the galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z flip4. Rumors from a couple of weeks ago suggested that the Flip4 could end up being more expensive than the Flip3, and now new leaks confirm this, or at least corroborate the claims. A tweet from @OnLeaks reveals that the Flip4 could end up priced at 1,109 euros. For context, the Flip 3 when it launched was priced at €1,049, which means the Flip 4 will be around €50 more expensive. These are all the prices:

  • Galaxy Z Fold4 256GB: 1799 euros / 512GB: 1919 euros
  • Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB: 1109 euros / 256GB: 1169 euros
  • #Galaxy Watch5 40mm BT: €299 / 4G: €349
  • #Galaxy Watch5 44mm BT: €329 / 4G: €379
  • Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm BT: €469 / 4G: €499

As for the Fold 4, it looks like it will keep its price for the base model, but the 512GB model looks like it will be priced slightly higher.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

New iPhone 14 Rumor: Classic Battery Indicator

Among the rumors that have been emerging in recent weeks about what the new...
Social Networks

Twitter involves Elon Musk’s friends in his legal complaint through requests for information

Twitter presses on its lawsuit against Elon Musk, and now seeks to extract information...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.