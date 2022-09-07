Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Watch5: All prices leaked

- Advertisement -

Next week, will officially announce its new foldables, the Z and the Galaxy Z . Rumors from a couple of weeks ago suggested that the Flip4 could end up being more expensive than the Flip3, and now new leaks confirm this, or at least corroborate the claims. A tweet from @OnLeaks reveals that the Flip4 could end up priced at 1,109 euros. For context, the Flip 3 when it launched was priced at €1,049, which means the Flip 4 will be around €50 more expensive. These are all the prices:

Galaxy Z Fold4 256GB: 1799 euros / 512GB: 1919 euros

Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB: 1109 euros / 256GB: 1169 euros

#Galaxy Watch5 40mm BT: €299 / 4G: €349

#Galaxy Watch5 44mm BT: €329 / 4G: €379

Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm BT: €469 / 4G: €499

As for the Fold 4, it looks like it will keep its price for the base model, but the 512GB model looks like it will be priced slightly higher.