Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 resistance test: passes with a good grade

- Advertisement -

galaxy-Z- -resistance-test-passes-with-a- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 resistance test: passes with a good ">

One of the great doubts that people have about folding smartphones, regardless of the manufacturer that puts them on the market, is the resistance they offer by including a panel that can be folded (and also, hinges that are essential for use). Well, if you want to know what is capable of doing in this section the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4there is a video that makes it quite clear.

One of the things that has been very surprising has to do with the endurance of the hinges which we talked about before. These, in addition to not suffering from the repeated opening of the screen (which is already excellent news), have been put to the test to find out how effective they are on a day-to-day basis. And the truth is that he has taken one Excellent note here.

- Advertisement -

The reason is that when covering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 with gravel, it got stuck in the place where the hinges fold and turn. And, to the surprise of many, when making the necessary movement to use the smartphone, this element did not experience any difficulty in its operation and was even able to remove the remains. Good news.

Samsung

Good resistance to torsion

This is something important, because, if adequate resistance is not offered, reliability problems can be had when storing the terminal in places that are not very loose (and nobody forgets the failures in this test that some iPhones suffered at the time ). The thing is that it turns out quite difficult to fold the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 when it is closed. Even when the folding panel is open, it is not easy to force the hinges and the body of the terminal.

Therefore, you can be more than calm about whether will hold the device if the bag where it is carried falls or if you sit down by mistake when you carry the smartphone in the back pocket of the trousers.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, does it hold up well?

It must be said that one of the novelties that this device has compared to the previous generation -always speaking of the resistance of the external panel- is the inclusion of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. This allows the level six scratches on Moh’s scale (which measures the hardness) they hold up well, so you have to go up to seven to make the Samsung screen suffer. This matches the previous generation, slightly surpassing what was obtained in direct hits.

- Advertisement -

The screen internal it is much more delicate, and this is logical, since we are talking about an element that bends and, therefore, cannot include the same protection. In this case we are talking about enduring level two on the aforementioned scale. This means that if you go overboard with the nail may leave some notch. Consequently, there is no big advance here in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 compared to the previous generation. But the truth is that it works.

Ultimately, they have interesting steps by positives in the resistance of this folding where possible. And, if you take care of it normally, you should have no problem enjoying it to the fullest for a long time.

>